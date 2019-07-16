Saints lead Jaguars going into Game Two of semi-finals

MONTEGO BAY, St James —Falmouth Saints are on the verge of qualifying for their first-ever final of the Western Basketball Association (WBA) Elite League as they take a one-game lead into this evening's Game Two of the best-of-three semi-finals against Granville Jaguars at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, starting at 7:00.

Falmouth Saints, the number two- ranked team won Saturday's first game by 24 points (84-60), and will start favourites to win today against the former champions, who have never failed to make it to at least the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final, promoted Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors stole the lead over top-ranked Cricket Club Knights after nipping them by a point (73-72) in their first game, also on Saturday at the Cricket Club.

Game two in this series will be played on Thursday.

Falmouth Saints have been consistent all season and on Saturday played to expectations and opened up a massive lead from the first quarter, up by 23 points (30-7) and led 49-37 at half-time.

Player/Coach Ricardo Brooks had a double-double 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team, while Alex Levy scored a game-high 24 points, Earldon Smith scored 20 points, Aldane Anderson had 14 points and Nicholai Brown registered 10 points.

Leroy Lawrence had a double-double for Granville, scoring 21 points and had 15 rebounds; Cleon Morgan bagged 19 points, while Ryan Harrison was on target with 11 points.

In the other semi-final, Warriors trailed late in the fourth quarter, before a stunning come back gave them the edge.

Knights, who were led by double-doubles from Antonio Spence and Jhaun Bryan, the latter coming off the bench, were ahead after the first two quarters — 22-17 after the first, and 39-35 at half-time before Warriors took the lead early in the third quarter, but trailed by a point 52-53 at the end of the third.

Warriors scored the first four points in the third quarter to take the lead, but Knights battled back to retake the lead and were ahead by six points, with just under five minutes to go, but back-to-back technical fouls tilted the game in favour of Warriors and they took full advantage.

Tafari Vassell had a double-double for Warriors with a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds, Levar Rose scored 19 points, Anthony Thorpe had nine points, and Rhyheem Barrett scored eight points and had eight rebounds.

Spence scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds, Bryan got 14 points and had 11 rebounds, Karlington Barrett contributed 10 points and Oshane Mothersill scored six points and had 11 rebounds.