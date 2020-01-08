Salmon's all-round effort leads Titans over Warriors

PEAT Salmon's all-round effort formed the backbone of Central Titans' 141-run victory over Western Warriors in the Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League match, at Chedwin Park in St Catherine on the weekend.

The win in the rescheduled fourth-round contest took the Titans, the reigning two-time champions, to 21 points. They are just one point behind leaders Northern Panthers, while the Warriors are third on 11 points.

Batting first, the hosts made 254 all out thanks to Salmon's fluent 121 during which he hit nine fours and five sixes off 133 deliveries. Andre Dennis, who claimed 4-42, was the Warriors' best bowler.

Off-spinner Salmon returned to capture 6-57 to dismiss the Warriors for 206 all out. Andre McCarthy made 41.

Holding a 48-run first-innings lead, the Titans, pressing for quick runs, rocketed to 174-2 declared in their second innings. Kennar Lewis hammered a 49-ball 88 and Steven Taylor lashed 50 from 29 deliveries.

The Warriors were dismissed for 81 when set 223 for victory, leaving the Titans to walk away with maximum six points.

Scores: Titans 254 (46.1 overs) & 174-2 declared (16 overs); Warriors 206 (50.4 overs); 81 (15.5 overs)

At Port Rhoades Sports Club in St Ann, the home team Northern Panthers had to settle for first-innings honours in the drawn encounter with Eastern Eagles.

The three points gained were just enough to keep the Panthers top of the six-team league table, while the Eagles earned a point. They have 11 points and are in fourth place.

Taking first strike the Panthers were dismissed for 209, with Andre Creary (61) and Tevin Gilzene (51) leading the way. Khari Campbell snared 5-29.

Chrishna Graham struck 44 in the Eagles' 184 all out. Reynard Leveridge took 3-29 for the Panthers.

Batting a second time, the Panthers were 152-2 when play ended. Kevin Daley (70) and Jevaughn Buchanan (56) were the second-innings top-scorers.

Scores: Panthers 209 (64.1 overs) & 152-2 (47 overs); Eagles 184 (60.5 overs)

At Mona Bowl in St Andrew, Combined Universities and Colleges (CUC) and Southern Seals squeezed one point each from a bottom-of-the-table clash that ended in a no-result.

CUC are fifth with nine points, while the Seals are last with eight points.

The university team made 230 all out after batting first, with Sadique Henry making 49.

The Seals were 207-9 when the game was called off. Tristan Coleman top-scored with 81.

Scores: Combined Universities 230 (95.5 overs); Seals 207-9 63.5 overs)

The competition is scheduled to enter its eighth round, starting Saturday. The top team, after the completion of 10 rounds of matches, will lift the Super League crown.

— Sanjay Myers