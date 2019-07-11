Samuda appointed honourary member of international sports medicine body
Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda has been appointed an honourary member of the Scientific Committee for the International Congress of Physical Education, Sports and Kinesiotherapy, an international congress which is hosted by the National University of Physical Education and Sports of Bucharest.
Samuda's appointment was announced at the recent general assembly of the congress in Bucharest, Romania, and he will join a number of distinguished members who hail from Romania and Europe.
The JOA boss has been a presenter and plenary speaker at scientific congresses, the last being the International Scientific Congress on Sport, People and Health, held this year in St Petersburg, Russia.
At the latter, Samuda, along with JOA Secretary General/CEO Ryan Foster, presented two papers at the event attended by over 700 stakeholders, including officials from governments and international sporting bodies, representatives of National Olympic Committees and sports organisations, as well as sport scientists, professors, marketers, and administrators.
Commenting on Samuda's appointment, Foster said: “I believe the JOA has a lot to contribute to global conversations on sport and therefore we seize opportunities to be heavyweights in the dialogue, particularly in the field of education where it all begins.”
The congress in Bucharest will be celebrating its tenth anniversary next year and Samuda and Foster are expected to address the attendees.
“We serve in the arena of sport for the love of it and are committed to going the entire bout,” remarked Samuda.
