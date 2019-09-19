Samuda lauds para medallists
President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) Christopher Samuda has lauded the medallists at the recently concluded Para Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
“I am proud of our para athletes who demonstrated heart and mettle in earning their medals and, for some, history was not only made but written as a testimony to the attributes that make a champion and standard bearer,” said Samuda.
Theodor Subba, who only took up the sport of judo nine months ago, mined a bronze medal in the over 100kg class and was an admirable example of courage and determination. Chadwick Campbell earned the silver medal in the men's T13 100m and underscored his credentials on the regional stage. Santana Campbell, in securing the silver medal in the women's F56 javelin, became the regional record holder in her class, and in tae kwon do Shauna-Kay Hines fought valiantly to achieve the bronze medal in the K 44 — under-58kg class.
Samuda further stated that “Our earning medals in sports other than track and field is a clear indication that para sports in Jamaica are growing and I look forward to the advent of para volleyball, badminton, table tennis and rowing, which are now being pursued, on the regional and world stages. Our athletes are Jamaica's beat and we will be, in the near future, the world's rhythm.”
The Jamaica Paralympic Association is the governing body for para sports in Jamaica and is a member of the regional umbrella body, the Americas Paralympic Committee, as well as the world governing body, the International Paralympic Committee.
