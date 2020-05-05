Samuda makes Concacaf team looking at proposed Caribbean pro league
Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), has been named to the Caribbean Professional Working Group which will be focusing on the feasibility, format and structure of a potential Caribbean Professional League as part of the overall development of the sport regionally.
“The appointment came in the wake of a nomination by Concacaf, the regional governing body, which was supported by Fifa, the global apex body,” a release from the JOA said.
Samuda, in reacting to the appointmen, said he was “grateful for the opportunity of serving the sport”.
“[I am pleased] to be a part of the committed efforts of Concacaf and Fifa to professionalise and develop the sport in the region, of which a viable Caribbean Professional Football League can only serve to build capacity, strengthen institutional infrastructure and inspire stakeholder confidence,” Samuda was quoted as saying.
Yon de Luisa of Mexico will chair the committee that will include Randolph Harris, Concacaf Vice-President and President of the Caribbean Football Union, who will serve as deputy chairman; Brent Sancho, Trinidad & Tobago; Patrick Massenat of Haiti; Manuel Estrella of the Dominican Republic; Valdemar Florentino Marcha of Curacao as well as a Fifa representative.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy