Samuda makes Concacaf team looking at proposed Caribbean pro league

Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), has been named to the Caribbean Professional Working Group which will be focusing on the feasibility, format and structure of a potential Caribbean Professional League as part of the overall development of the sport regionally.

“The appointment came in the wake of a nomination by Concacaf, the regional governing body, which was supported by Fifa, the global apex body,” a release from the JOA said.

Samuda, in reacting to the appointmen, said he was “grateful for the opportunity of serving the sport”.

“[I am pleased] to be a part of the committed efforts of Concacaf and Fifa to professionalise and develop the sport in the region, of which a viable Caribbean Professional Football League can only serve to build capacity, strengthen institutional infrastructure and inspire stakeholder confidence,” Samuda was quoted as saying.

Yon de Luisa of Mexico will chair the committee that will include Randolph Harris, Concacaf Vice-President and President of the Caribbean Football Union, who will serve as deputy chairman; Brent Sancho, Trinidad & Tobago; Patrick Massenat of Haiti; Manuel Estrella of the Dominican Republic; Valdemar Florentino Marcha of Curacao as well as a Fifa representative.

