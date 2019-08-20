Samuda urges Para PanAm team to be 'exemplary brand ambassadors'

President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA), Christopher Samuda, urged Jamaica's athletes to be “exemplary brand ambassadors” as they participate at the 2019 Lima Para Pan American Games.

The first delegation of Team Jamaica departed the Sangster International Airport en route to Lima, Peru, at the weekend, where they joined up with Chef de Mission Leonie Phinn and sport administrator, Ann-Marie Smith, who were already in Lima and making preparation for the team's arrival.

The JPA boss, Samuda, spoke with team members at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre where they had assembled before leaving for Montego Bay and encouraged them to remain focused on the business at hand.

“We are going on an assignment, a national assignment, and have clear objectives: to compete with determination, in sportsmanship manner and with pride, to grasp the podium medal as the anthem resonates, and to be exemplary brand ambassadors of our country.”

Samuda and Randolph Jones, director of the JPA and the director with policy responsibilities for the Games, will leave the island this week to join the contingent.

“The Paralympic Movement is all about going beyond your limits and doing the incredible. That mantra inspires us to success and reassures us, when disappointment occurs, that defeat is non-negotiable and victory is, simply, just a day away,” said Samuda.