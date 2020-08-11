Sancho staying at Dortmund as Man United deadline expires
BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — Jadon Sancho travelled with Borussia Dortmund to their preseason training camp yesterday the day the Bundesliga club's deadline for the England winger's possible transfer to Manchester United expired — with the Germans revealing they have increased his salary.
“We plan with Jadon, he will play for Borussia Dortmund next season. The decision is final,” said Sports Director Michael Zorc in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.
Zorc also revealed they have increased the undisclosed wage of Sancho, who last year signed a contract extension until June 2023.
The 20-year-old is one of the brightest talents in Europe, and Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, had slapped a 120 million euros ($140 million) price tag on him.
Media in Britain reported last week that United were close to signing the starlet.
Reports of a switch to United became rife over the weekend after Sancho was spotted at a party in London before returning to Dortmund.
In an interview last week, Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, ruled out a transfer of Sancho, once their week-long camp in Switzerland started.
Yesterday, Zorc refused to discuss whether Dortmund had held talks with Manchester United about Sancho.
“Whether there were any talks and how they went, I won't say,” Zorc added.
