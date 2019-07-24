Sandals, Beaches introduce Ocean Reef IDM, PADI full face mask diver specialty programme

A select group of elite diving instructors from Beaches Ocho Rios and Sandals Ochi Beach resort participated in a three-day Ocean Reef Integrated Dive Mask (IDM) and Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) full face mask diving training recently.

This new training will allow Sandals and Beaches resort guests an enhanced and added underwater experience, a first for visitors in Jamaica.

The training session which was conducted by Kirk McFarlin, training and development coordinator from Ocean Reef's American International Training Center, was held at the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and saw the team members also participating in a comprehensive underwater communications training programme that consist of knowledge development, teaching presentations, pool sessions and an open water dive.

“It was a pleasure teaching these fine instructors. They worked hard to learn everything possible about diving and teaching the IDM. The training facilities were great and the ease of transition from classroom to pool was extremely easy,” McFarlin said.

The participants were also anxious to learn about this new innovation in diving, and are eager to pass on this knowledge to their trainees.

With these newly acquired skills the instructors, will be able to take guests watersports diving experience to a new level. Sandals Resorts' Director of Watersports, Michael Clarke, commented that, “Offering the highest in recreational diving technology (Full Face Mask) gives us the opportunity to offer a phenomenal adventure to those who really want to experience the forefront of scuba diving. With Sandals offering this programme it allows our certified divers the opportunity to further expand their knowledge and abilities and obtain specialty certifications, and at the same time, increase our guest experience. We pride ourselves in always exceeding our guests' expectations.”

This Full Face Mask dive programme which is offered only at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and Beaches Ocho Rios in Jamaica will allow guests to indulge more in their dive experience. This programme will allow users to breathe as easily and freely through the mask as they do on land; visual field is larger, so it's easier to see beside and below as opposed to using a traditional mask; allow optional wireless communication where the diver can speak with other divers and even someone on the boat if a surface unit is utilised along with other features.