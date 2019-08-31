Sandals organises motivational session for National U-19s with Windies skipper, players

Sandals Resorts International, sponsors of the National Under-19 Championships and Academy, recently organised a motivational session for the National Under-19 team with representatives of the West Indies cricket team ahead of the second Test against India at Sabina Park.

The occasion, which was very light on formalities, included presentations by Sandals Public Relations Manager – Sponsorship Crissano Dalley and West Indies skipper Jason Holder. Players received their certificates of participation and engaged in a lively interactive session with Holder, fast bowler Kemar Roach and top-order batsman John Campbell.

“I'm always elated to meet with the future of Caribbean cricket; it provides an opportunity to inspire and share advice. In my younger days it was such a pleasure and privilege to meet the players and coaches who I would see representing the Windies. I remember what it meant to me, so I feel honoured when I can give back in this way,” said Holder.

“These talented young men are intelligent; they challenged me and posed some very tough questions. It shows they're really thinking about the game and have a serious interest in their holistic development as athletes. This augurs well for the future of the sport. It's not just bat and ball for them; they're interested in the tactical approach to the game and understanding how to use off-field preparation techniques to enhance their on-field performance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dalley of Sandals celebrated the successes of the three-year sponsorship of the championship and academy. “Our intention as a brand is to see continued improvements in the regional team and the only way to do that is by supporting development initiatives such as this one. We have seen these players grow and the regional selectors are paying attention. We are appealing to other corporate entities to join us. Sandals would love to co-sponsor this initiative. Our youth players need the strongest possible levels of preparation.”

Manager of the National Under-19 team Gibbs Williams noted that Jamaica continues to produce quality cricketers. “The current Windies senior team has five Jamaicans and the U-19s are following suit. This year the number of Jamaicans in the Windies training squad has doubled — last year there were two and this year its four. The skills taught in the academy are bearing fruit; their mental toughness has improved and this is the perfect complement to their technical skills.”

Jamaica's Under-19 captain Kirk McKenzie, along with all-rounders Daniel Beckford, Matthew Comerie, and Ricardo McIntosh, were named to the West Indies Under-19 training squad. Comerie said, “it's quite humbling to be named to the regional squad. It means we are doing some of the right things. We are young and have a long way to go; there's a lot of room for improvement. I certainly look forward to improving. I want to make my name and become a brand in regional and international cricket. Meeting Holder, Roach, and Campbell today has inspired us all to dig deeper to achieve greatness.”