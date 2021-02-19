Sandals sends 'heartiest congratulations' to Windies after series win

Sandals Resorts International (SRI), as principal partner of Cricket West Indies, has extended “our heartiest congratulations” to the West Indies players and management on their recent 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh.

“Kudos to skipper Kraigg Braithwaite as well as Coach Phil Simmons for their leadership during what was a very difficult tour,” a release from SRI said.

The major sponsor of the regional side said it was heartening to see the team “bounce back with such fight and determination” after losing the T20 series, particularly as this team comprised a number of debutants.

“While every single player deserves praise, special congratulations go out to the Player of the Series Nkrumah Bonner, as well as Rakheem Cornwall for being not only the Player of the Match in the second Test, but also the leading wicket taker.

“Kyle Mayers must also be recognised for his match-winning double century in the first Test, while Joshua Da Silva and Jomel Warrican also had key contributions,” the SRI release continued.

The SRI further wishes to congratulate Cricket West Indies and the Bangladesh Cricket Association for putting on a successful tour in these difficult times.

“Sandals is proud to be associated with Cricket West Indies, and we wish the West Indies players at all levels all the very best on their future tours,” the release concluded.