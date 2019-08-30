Santana Campbell strikes silver in javelin at Parapan American Games

The regional record holder in the women's F56 javelin, Jamaica's Santana Campbell, was in a no-nonsense mood when she entered the circle for the event at the Parapan American Games, which are now winding down in Lima, Peru.

For Campbell, it was an opportunity to assert her authority in announcing her candidacy for a medal in the Dubai World Para Athletics, which will take place in November, and she seized it.

She sailed the javelin to a Pan-American record in her Class F55, the distance being 18.00 metres and in so doing secured the silver medal.

“Thanks to the JPA (Jamaica Paralympic Association) team and coach Sinclair for the support and belief in me. Somethings I will need to improve upon for November's World Championship and next year's Paralympic Games, but for the moment I am pleased,” a reserved Campbell said.

The path of Campbell has been somewhat remarkable as she only started the sport some two years ago.

Meanwhile, newcomer Jason Ricketts got his first baptism at a regional championship in the men's T12 shot put for totally blind athletes.

Just over a year into the discipline, he was not daunted by the experience and gave it his season's best shot of 8.20m, an improvement over his previous best mark of 8.04m. However, that was not enough to earn him a place in the final.

The gold medal went to Brazilian Aleandro DaSilva, the silver to Argentinian Antonio Ortiz and the bronze to Colombian Edwin Rodriguez.

“Who would have thought that I could have qualified for the Parapan American Games, having only started last year. But then I simply put my mind to the task with coach Sinclair and here I am very grateful to be representing my country and looking forward to more achievements,” said Ricketts.