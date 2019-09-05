Santos take aim at KSAFA youth football double

Santos Football Club will be looking to secure the Kingston & St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Under-13 and Under-15 double when they take on the defending champions Harbour View and Cavalier in the respective finals at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence today.

The Under-13 final is set for 2:30 pm, while the Under-15 showpiece is scheduled for 4:00 pm.

Santos got the better of Red Hills United 1-0 in their Under-13 semi-final, while their opponents Harbour View defeated Cavalier 4-3 on penalties after playing out a 2-2 scoreline at full and extra time.

In the Under-15 semi-finals, Santos held their nerve to defeat Browns Town 4-3 on penalties, after they played out a goalless stalemate in full and extra time, while defending champions Cavalier thumped Mountain View FC 3-0 to remain on course to retain their title.

Harbour View coach, Sydney McFarlane, expressed confidence ahead of their title defence.

“We are unbeaten so far this season and we are looking to end the season that way. The players are looking forward to the final with a lot of optimism, and we are confident that we possess enough ammunition to retain our trophy,” McFarlane shared.

For Santos's Head Coach Carlton “Spanna” Dennis, these finals are about redemption after finishing second in both competitions in 2016 and 2017.

“We have been very consistent over the past few seasons, and we are happy to be back in the finals of both competitions this year. The U-13 team is unbeaten, and we are confident that we can put on a show. We have been playing well, and we give ourselves a chance of winning it because we are just as hungry and want to do well,” Dennis explained.

“In the U-15, we beat them (Cavalier) in the first round and we are confident of doing it again. We just have to go out there and get the job done. At the end of the day, we will see what happens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rudolph Speid, who heads the Cavalier organisation, expects a close and exciting final.

“Games against Santos are always very close, intense, and exciting. This being a final makes it even more important and promises to be even more intense as well. The rivalry in the past, as what is currently happening in youth football in KSAFA, means that people will be out in their numbers to see this one.

“The truth is that this final can go either way, and it will come down to who wants it more. I expect a very good showing from our boys, and if they play to instructions we should defend our title,” Speid noted.