Sasso, McMaster to defend Driftwood Sporting Clays Challenge

Three-time national shotgun champion Christian Sasso and four-time national female champion Wendy McMaster are raring to take to the course in this weekend's Driftwood Gun Club Sporting Clays Challenge at picturesque Murphy Hill Estate, which overlooks the town of Ocho Rios.

A massive field of well over 100 shooters are expected to start at the various stations on the course for a 10:00 am shotgun start of the two-day competition. The 2019 edition had 148 shooters.

This is the first time that it is being run over two days. Robin Rickhi, a member of the organising committee, said this is to assist the shooters who will soon go overseas to compete in the Gator Cup and the Krieghoff Cup. Those competitions are run over multiple days and the local shoots are normally one-day events except the national finals, which is in July.

Last year Sasso was the only shooter to get into the nineties after putting away 90 birds. He said he is excited to defend his championship in the first sporting clays tournament of the year after taking a break near the end of last year.

Sasso will have to look out for competitors such as Bruce DuQuesnay, who shot a perfect 100 in December at the Jamaica Skeet Club in Portmore; top shooters such as nine-time national champion Ian Banks and six-time national champion Shaun Barnes, as well as a number of junior shooters who have been doing very well recently. They include J J Ralston, Cameron Phang Sang, David Wong, among others.

The Ladies' section will be very competitive as usual and defending champion McMaster said she is up to the task. She noted that she had been preparing for the tournament and expects to do well again, having shot 67 for the win last year.

McMaster will have to battle last year's runner-up Renee Rickhi and the 2018 winner Toni Barnes, as well as Yasmin Eyre and the ever-improving Simone DaCosta, along with some promising junior shooters.

The shooters will compete in various classes including A-E, Junior A-D, Sub-Junior, Ladies and Hunters or beginners.

The Driftwood Gun Club is celebrating 16 years this year and is planning to treat the shooters to the best laid course, which will include hydration fluids and snacks at selected stations around the course. Now that it is a two-day event, there will be entertainment activities for shooters who overnight on Saturday ahead of Sunday's second day.

The proceeds from the tournament will be used for the Driftwood Gun Club's charities which are dominated by educational support in the Treasure Beach area in the parish of St Elizabeth.