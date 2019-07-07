Sasso, Wendy McMaster gunning for national sporting clays titles
The Jamaica Skeet Club's national sporting championship is underway at the Tru-Juice Estates and will conclude today.
It's a 200-bird shoot over two days — yesterday and today. It is the fourth and final shooting discipline that will be used to determine the overall national shotgun champion for 2019. The other three disciplines are Fitasc, 5 Stand, and Super Sporting.
The defending champion and two-time national sporting clays champion Christian Sasso is vying for his third championship. He is upbeat about his chances even though he will have the likes of nine-time champion Ian Banks and six-time champion Shaun Barnes, as well as numerous top gunners in the island such as Craig Simpson, Geoffrey Ziadie, Ray McMaster and top juniors such as Roman Tavares Finson, Danzell Knight, and Cameron Phang Sang on the course with him.
The shooters with the top six scores will compete in a nerve-wracking 25-bird 'Super Six' in order to determine the highest overall champion.
On the ladies side, defending champion Wendy McMaster has been having a phenomenal year after winning several shoots. She is also looking forward to doing well and coming out the winner again. She will have the likes of Toni Barnes, Marguerite Harris, and Rene Rickhi to content with.
The shooters will compete in several categories including classes A to E, ladies, juniors and hunters or beginners. They will have to shoot from 15 stations spread across the Tru-Juice Estates and will face varying conditions such as the extreme heat and wind that the venue is known for at times.
