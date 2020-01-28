Sasso wins First Rock Driftwood Sporting Clay Competition

Christian Sasso added another title to his growing championship list by capturing the First Rock Capital Holdings-sponsored Driftwood Gun Club Sporting Clay Competition, which took place over the weekend at Murphy Hill in St Ann.

The event, which is in its sixth year, saw the biggest turnout in the history of the competition, according to Ian McKay, president of Driftwood Gun Club.

In almost perfect weather, Sasso scored 184 points to beat Robert Yap in the shoot-out to claim the top spot.

In the 'A' Class category, Shaun Barnes won ahead of Geoffrey Ziadie with Bruce Duquesnay in third. In the women's category, Wendy McMaster won ahead of Renee Rickhi, with Yasmin Benjamin finishing in third.

“It feels good; it always feels good to win, especially coming off a two-month break,” Sasso said. He described the competition as very close this year and praised the good weather conditions.

Executive vice-president of main sponsor for the event, First Rock Capital Holdings Limited, Pierre Shirley was pleased with the competition.

“We were very happy to participate and be a title sponsor for this event. It was a wonderful event, and we are very pleased with the turnout,” he said.

“I just want to congratulate the Driftwood Gun Club for this amazing event, congratulate all of the sponsors who participated, and also the participants. We want to big up all of the winners of the respective categories, and a big shout-out to Mr Christian Sasso, the overall winner of the event,” Shirley added.