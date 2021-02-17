Schaffe shining for Minnesota in freshman year

Freshman Abigail Schaffe is quickly making a name for herself at the University of Minnesota, having produced outstanding indoor performances in both the 600m and 400m in recent weeks.

Schaffe, who was outstanding in the middle distance events for St Mary High School and won a bronze medal in the 800m in her final year at Champs, has quickly adapted to running indoors.

On Friday she ran a personal best 54.79 seconds in the 400m to finish fourth overall and it was the 10th best overall for Minnesota, at the Hawkeye Big Invitational.

“This is not my race, [so] it feels good to run that fast on an indoor 200m track,” said Schaffe.

But her performance on Saturday was even better as she split 53.3 seconds on her leg to anchor to Minnesota to victory in the 4x400m in 3:36.97 minutes.

Schaffe was delighted with that performance as her form continues to improve, week over week.

“I feel exceptional, because I am technically not a 400m runner, so I am pleased,” she said.

Better facilities than what she was accustomed to in Jamaica, plus training hard have combined to produce the types of results she has put down so far, and Schaffe admitted that she is ahead of her personal targets for the season.

Schaffe has run 1:29.32 minutes in the 600m, which is second fastest in the Big Ten Conference this season, and with the Big Ten Championships coming up in two weeks, she has had to reset her targets.

“I hit them [targets] earlier than expected. I was hoping to go sub-1:30 at Big 10, but I hit it last week, so I am two weeks ahead of schedule,” she said.

With her confidence sky high, Schaffe is hunting a medal when the Big 10 rolls around later this month.

“I really don't like to confirm my position in a race, but I am definitely in a spot to medal.”

Her unexpected 400m performances may have given her coach some “good problems” ahead of the Big 10.

“I think my coach is indecisive as to what to put me in, but I'm guessing the 600m,” she noted.

With no more meets for the next two weeks, Schaffe has time to prepare to get race-sharp for her first Big 10 which she is anticipating with mixed emotions.

“I have mixed feelings because I really don't know what to expect, but for the most part I am excited and looking forward to it,” she admitted.

The Big 10 Championships will be held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, from Thursday, February 25 to Saturday, February 27.

— Dwayne Richards