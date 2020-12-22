Schedule changes proposed for Champs 2021

DESPITE plans for a greatly reduced number of athletes to participate in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, if the annual track and field extravaganza is held in 2021, it will still be held over five days, starting as usual on a Tuesday and ending on Saturday the Jamaica Observer understands.

There are proposals for the meet, popularly known as Champs, to be held at its usual late March date, but there is also an alternate schedule for early May, if need be.

President of ISSA, Keith Wellington had said earlier that Champs would only be able to be staged if schools can be reopened in January and if the Ministry of Health and Wellness gives the all-clear for the event to be held.

Unlike the schedule that saw the vast majority of the finals crammed into the final two days, a draft schedule that the Observer has seen shows finals starting from the very first day.

Wellington told the Observer that the adjustments to the schedule were made to “greater facilitate the commitment to the various protocols relating to sanitisation and physical distancing”.

A number of adjustments will be made, including all field events being slated to be completed on the same day of preliminaries and finals; for sprints, the top two from each regional meet (Western Champs for example) and the next best 24 will qualify for Champs; in the hurdles, the top 24 islandwide will qualify; in the distance events the top 16 islandwide; for the field events just the top 12 regionally, and for relays, the teams that will qualify for Champs will be from development meets and regional championships.

The draft schedule sees the first two days ending by 6:30 pm, the third day — which will have the finals of the 100m — is scheduled to end at 8:30 pm; Friday's fourth day will end at 8:15 pm and Saturday's final day will start at 12:00 noon and end at 8:15 pm.

Wellington said the adjustments were done in keeping with the mandate from the Ministry of Health and Wellness. “So specifically what we have done is to space the schedule so that there will be more time for persons to be able to sanitise equipment and the areas that we will be using. So, we will be using more than one marshalling area and one call room, and we will be able to sanitise things like the high jump pit and the equipment used for the throws.”

The St Elizabeth Technical High School principal added: “Also, we believe that the schedule will allow for teams not to have too many of their members at the warm-up areas at any one time.”

Schools outside of Kingston that will be participating might have to make arrangements, he said, to come in on the day they are competing. “They can possibly have students just come in for a day to participate and go back home and so you won't have the need for persons to be camping in conditions where they have to be close to each other.”

David Riley, president of the Jamaica Track and Field Coaches Association (JATAFCA), says the draft schedule has what he calls “some improvements”, adding, “some track event finals on day one will help to get the excitement off to a flying start”.

He said the adjustments, which will see less rounds for the athletes, “will make the athletes a lot sharper for the finals, and that is a plus. It will be a big adjustment to the fans as well, especially those who know the Champs schedule like the back of their hands”.

In the draft schedule the first two events will be finals, the steeplechase for boys and girls, among 15 finals set for Tuesday — including all seven sprint hurdles finals, the girls' classes one and three high jump finals, the boys' Open javelin, girls' Class Two shot put and Class Three discus, as well as the Class One boys' long jump.

The marquee 100m finals, which were normally held on Friday evening, have been moved up a day after the first round on Wednesday, with the semis earlier on Thursday.