Scorpions off-spinners Campbell, Salmon suspended over illegal bowling actions
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Jamaica Scorpions will be without off-spinners Peat Salmon and John Campbell, for the time being, after the two were suspended because of illegal bowling actions.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed yesterday that as a result of opinion reports by independent assessors at Loughborough University, the pair have been suspended from bowling in domestic West Indies matches with immediate effect.
The assessments revealed that the bowling actions of Campbell and Salmon exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under playing regulations.
Campbell and Salmon will remain suspended until such time as their actions are found to be legal, either by an opinion report from Loughborough or by an independent analysis from an accredited testing centre, in accordance with the CWI Regulations for Dealing with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions.
They are to undergo remedial work supervised by the Scorpions franchise and can apply for a reassessment after modifying their bowling actions in accordance with the regulations.
Salmon, 27, was reported for a suspect bowling action during the Regional Four-Day Championship fourth-round match between the Scorpions and Guyana Jaguars from February 6 to 9 at Guyana National Stadium.
His action was cited by match officials after he took 7 for 57 in the second innings to end with match figures of 8 for 110 during the contest, which the Scorpions won by seven runs. It was the team's first-ever win over the five-time reigning champions in the professional era of the domestic tournament.
Salmon also was adjudged player of the match for that performance in his debut against Jaguars.
Campbell, meantime, was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first-round match between the Scorpions and hosts Trinidad & Tobago Red Force from January 9 to 12 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
The 26-year-old West Indies Test opening batsman was cited by match officials after he captured 1 for 54 from 19 overs during the match, which ended in a draw.
Jamaica Scorpions are third in the six-team championships on 57.4 points going into round six.
