Scorpions on the run despite Palmer's half-century knock

PAUL Palmer reached 50 for the third time in as many innings, but Jamaica Scorpions were left fighting the tide on day two of the regional four-day game against Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Yesterday, the Scorpions were 203-7 in response to the Volcanoes' formidable 387 all out.

Derval Green and Marquino Mindley, unbeaten on 50 and 13, respectively, are set to resume today. Left-hander Paul Palmer, the Scorpions' former captain, made 54.

Scores: Volcanoes 387 (113.3 overs); Scorpions 203-7 (63 overs)

Earlier, the Volcanoes picked up from their overnight score of 314-5 with wicketkeeper/batsman Emmanuel Stewart and Keron Cottoy on 46 and 29, respectively.

The Scorpions bowlers put in an improved showing in the morning session to capture the remaining five Volcanoes wickets for the addition of 73 runs.

Stewart, 20, the former West Indies Under-19 captain, was the first man to go.

He was sure-footed in his knock, hitting six fours and a six, but when the Scorpions took the new ball to begin the eighth over of the day, pacer Mindley got one to dart back into the right-hander. The ball beat his drive and spectacularly uprooted the middle stump. He and Cottoy added a vital 90 runs for the sixth wicket.

Cottoy went on merrily to 47 before fast bowler Nicholson Gordon had him leg before wicket.

Slow left-arm orthodox Patrick Harty claimed his maiden first-class wicket when Shane Shillingford (27) missed a swipe at a well-flighted delivery and was bowled.

Preston McSween was Harty's second victim, and the 28-year-old spinner, in only his second match at this level, bowled Shermon Lewis to end the Volcanoes innings on the stroke of lunch to walk away with figures of 3-65.

Medium pacer Green, 31, who bowled well yesterday without success, took 3-73, while Gordon supported with 2-55.

In the home team's reply, a number of the Scorpions batsmen went tamely on a pitch that was good for batting, even though providing the bowlers with assistance once they put the effort in and stayed patient.

In almost no time, they had slumped to 57-4.

Guyanese-born left-hand opener Assad Fudadin (seven) was indecisive against a ball leaving him from left-arm pacer McSween. Fudadin half-heartedly hung his bat at the delivery and offered a simple catch to Kavem Hodge in the slip cordon.

Skipper John Campbell (19), the West Indies Test opener, went to a loose shot, trying to flash at a delivery from Lewis, which was angled across him, but could only nick a catch to Stewart.

Blackwood (three) also succumbed to a soft dismissal, feathering a catch down the leg side to a harmless-looking Lewis delivery.

Nkrumah Bonner, who missed the first-round match away to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force due to illness, was caught by Desron Maloney at short leg off gangling pacer Josh Thomas for 11.

The 28-year-old Palmer and wicketkeeper/batsman Aldaine Thomas carried the Scorpions to 68-4 at tea, and the pair went on to add 60 runs for the fifth wicket. The partnership was broken when Thomas (12) chipped a return catch to left-arm spinner Hodge with the score on 117.

Palmer was sent back one run later, missing a full, straight ball from Thomas to be trapped lbw. Palmer, who already has scores of 50 and 116 not out this season, was typically solid and organised while striking eight boundaries from 103 deliveries.

Jamie Merchant teamed up with Green in a stand of 41 runs before the former went lbw to spinner Cottoy. But Green, who counted six fours from 69 balls, and Mindley guided the Scorpions to the close without further loss.

Thomas has taken 2-34 for the Volcanoes.