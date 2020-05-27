Raring to go!

JAMAICA Scorpions pace bowler Nicholson Gordon, now fully recovered from a groin strain and seemingly unfazed by that setback, says he is laying the groundwork for more success in regional cricket.

Gordon, who played five of the Scorpions' opening six matches during the recent four-day tournament, tallied 17 wickets, including a best of 6-45 against eventual champions Barbados Pride in Kingston.

If not for the injury sustained in February, Gordon would have had the chance to finish with a bigger wicket haul, clearing the way for a more substantial case for West Indies senior selection.

“I'm just focusing on first-class cricket because that is where my eyes [are directed] now. [I am] not saying that if anything comes up and I get an opportunity that I will not try to execute as much as possible,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Gordon's average of 19.47 was the most impressive for the Scorpions during the regional four-day campaign as they finished joint third when the season was called off prematurely due to the health risk presented by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The 28-year-old said he already has his sights locked on improving on prior accomplishments.

“I'm very eager; knowing that [last season] is history, I really have to come next season and refocus and try as much as possible to make it an even better season,” the former West Indies youth player explained.

“What I have control over is to get myself ready, physically and mentally, so that whenever that opportunity comes I can go out and give it my best. I have to just continue to keeping working, [and] keep myself fit,” he emphasised.

The new regional cricket season is expected to begin later this year.

Due to health concerns caused by the virus, Jamaica Scorpions have not resumed team training. But thanks to a programme laid out by Head Coach Andre Coley and physical trainer David Bernard, Gordon said his rehabilitation since the groin injury has gone full speed ahead.

“I feel good; I've been doing a lot of running. Where fitness is concerned and in terms of the [recovery from] injury I am right on par.

“I have a programme set out by the physical trainer and head coach. Even though they gave me a programme I have my own work that I do. Every morning I get up I make sure to do my strength work, and then I take on the programme that they give me. I go to [train at] Sabina Park three times a week,” said Gordon, who though a Westmoreland native, plays for Kensington Cricket Club, which is located in east Kingston.

“I've been doing stuff on my own like strength work, and a bit of spot bowling [to practise accuracy] at Sabina Park's indoor [facility]. I'm doing a full run up now, but when I just started I did 10 steps just to get myself back in shape. I never wanted to start with a full run up — I gradually built and then after two weeks I did my full run up,” the fast bowler said.

Gordon told the Observer that his teammates and the staff have been sources of strength during his time on the sidelines.

“My teammates always checked up on me; the coach as well [and] the physical trainer. They supported me a lot — trust me, it was not always easy because I always wanted to get back out to play,” he said.