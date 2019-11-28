Scotiabank execs catch Concacaf NextPlay fever

Clan Carthy Primary team members, led by Captain Italia Robinson, had a great time last Thursday training with three of Scotiabank's heavyweights at the Clan Carthy field as they prepared for the first round of the Scotiabank Concacaf Next- Play Cup which is underway in Kingston and Montego Bay in Jamaica.

Other acitivations are also being executed in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and The Bahamas.

The Scotiabank Concacaf NextPlay Programme, in its second year, is a primary school initiative which uses football as a vehicle to make a positive impact on children's lives in the Caribbean.

“I think it is important to have formal training from young. Many of us, particularly those of us who grew up outside of Kingston, learnt to play football quite informally; so, I think this competition, including training, ensures that some of the participants within

the primary school level gets that formal training, but more so, it gives girls the opportunity to also get the exposure they would not otherwise have,” said Perrin Gayle, senior vice-president corporate and commercial banking at Scotiabank.

“I think football and team sports gives you a lot of exposure and teaches you a lot of social skills that are important in life that you would not necessarily learn within the classroom. That is one of the reasons why we are supporting this type of event,” he added.

Perrin, along with Marcette McLeggon, chief risk officer and Gary Vaughn, vice-president of treasury were the three Scotiabank executives who participated in the training session with the Clan Carthy team. The trio displayed their prowess with the ball as they ran out on the field and did “their stuff”.

The NextPlay platform, which consists of a training academy and a competition, is part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement between Scotiabank and Concacaf and is the only competition in each market that includes girls and boys in this 10–11 age group.

In preparation for the competition, coaches were invited for a two-day workshop (Scotiabank Life Skill Workshop) where they were taught life and development skills for the footballers themselves. These life skills, when imparted, will help the students in their journey through life — at home, at school and in their communities at large.

Holy Family Primary are the defending Jamaica champions and have vowed to give it their best in their title defence.

— Dwayne Richards