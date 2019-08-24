Scotiabank face ATL 'A' in Business House netball today

FORMER champions Scotiabank will take on Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) 'A', as the 2019 Business House Netball Association (BHNA) Senior A/B Leagues continue today at Leila Robinson Courts, Independence Park Sports Complex, beginning at 5:30 pm.

Scotiabank have won two matches from as many starts and will be hoping to beat their opponents to join defending champions National Housing Trust (NHT) 'A' at the top of the points standing.

NHT 'A' have won three-consecutive games from three outings to be on top with nine points, while Scotiabank are in second place with six points.

For ATL 'A' are also on six points as the bankers.

Scotiabank have so far beaten Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and Jamaica National Group, while ATL 'A' beat Jamaica National Group 49-25 and gained a walkover against KSAMC.

The Scotiabank scoring should be centred around goal shooter Marsha Murphy-Dawkins and goal attack Tennisha Bernard. The duo should get the support from their centre court players and wingattack Naudia Brown.

Shooters from ATL 'A' — goal shooters Conique Moore and Monique Emery, along with goal attack Zanasha Hinds will have to keep up with the pace of Scotiabank and look for scoring opportunities from relaying passes from their centre court players.

Last Tuesday, NHT 'A' crushed RJR/Gleaner Communications 65-21 in their Senior League match for their third-straight win. Goal shooter Thristina Harwood netted 49 goals from 67 attempts, while goal shooter Jane Russell led the scoring for the media communications group with 18 goals from 26 attempts.

Jamaica National Group (JN) registered their first win from their only start by defeating Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation 64-30. Goal attack Rebekah Robinson led the scoring for JN with 46 goals from 56 attempts, and goal shooter Nadine Cushnie Vassell added 18 goals from 19 attempts.

In Intermediate A League played last Tuesday, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) defeated JACER Consultants 52-45, National Commercial Bank got past GraceKennedy 38-34; Hardware and Lumber and Jamaica Urban Transit Company (KUTC) played to a 35-35 draw.

Guardsman Group beat Guardian Life Group 35-23 in an Intermediate B League, while in Junior League action, Stewart's Automotive outscored Bert's Auto Parts 28-19.

Matches scheduled for today are: Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) vs Alorica; GraceKennedy vs Jamaica Urban Transit Corporation (JUTC), starting at 4:15 pm.

Hardware and Lumber vs BOJ; Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) A vs JACE Consultants, commencing at 5:30 pm.

RJR/Gleaner Communications Group vs KSAMC; JMMB Merchant Bank vs National Water Commission (NWC); HEART Trust/NTA vs Jamaica Public Service (JPS); Sagicor Group vs ATL B, beginning at 7:00 pm.