Scotiabank make it three-in-a-row in business house netball

SCOTIABANK staved off a spirited challenge from Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) A to record their third-consecutive win from as many starts as the 2019 Business House Netball Association (BHNA) Senior A/B Leagues continued at Leila Robinson Courts on Saturday.

The Winston Nevers-coached Scotiabank aggregation joined defending champions National Housing Trust (NHT) A at the top of the standings with nine points each from three outings.

Meanwhile, ATL A were losing their first game from three starts and remained in second place on six points.

ATL surprised the many-time champions in the first quarter through their shooters Conique Moore and Zonasha Hinds, outscoring the bankers to lead the one-hour encounter 14-9 at the break.

With ATL applying the early pressure, along with the support coming from their centre court players, they maintained the lead despite Scotiabank's strong rally through quick attacking plays and passes for their shooters Marsha Murphy-Dawkins and Naudia Brown to cut the deficit to 25-23 at half-time. Scotiabank scored 14 goals to ATL A 11 goals.

They continued to have a closely contested game, especially in the third quarter. However, the more experienced Scotiabank pushed ahead by outscoring their opponents 13 goals to seven to lead 36-32 at the last break.

The bankers stepped up the pace in the final quarter, and through the shootings of Murphy-Dawkins, they maintained the lead to the final whistle by scoring 12 goals to the losers' eight to win 48-40.

For Scotiabank, goal-shooter Murphy-Dawkins scored 39 goals from 50 attempts, and goal attack Brown got nine goals from eleven efforts. Scoring for ATL A were goalshooter Moore, who got 24 goals from 33 attempts, and goal attack Hinds bagged 16 goals from 22 attempts.

In matches in the Intermediate A League Saturday, GraceKennedy defeated Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) 34-27; Appliance Traders Limited B beat Sagicor Group 44-34; Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) got past Hardware and Lumber 45-39; Jamaica Public Service (JPS) got the better of HEART Trust/NTA 46-42; Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) A defeated JACE Consultants 52-29; while Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) defeated Alorica 26-16 in an Intermediate B League encounter.

The Divisional Leagues continues on Thursday with six matches.

— Gerald Reid