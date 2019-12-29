Scott maps path to grow Clarendon football as he braces for full term at the helm

Having been returned unopposed as president of the Clarendon Football Association (CFA), Ewan Scott is fast out of the blocks in the hunt for increased sponsorships aimed at improving clubs, administrators and players.

At the CFA annual general meeting – a voting congress held on Saturday, December 14, at the St Gabriel's Anglican Church Hall – Scott and his team were ushered in for another term of office until 2023.

All members of the executive were returned unopposed, with former CFA president and current Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts given life-member status.

The other members of the executive are vice-presidents Leroy Hines, Lancelott Robinson and Garth Young; General Secretary Nadene Williams; Treasurer Garrett Williams; and board members Tarance Anderson, Charmaine Langoth, Kristopher Lewis, Radcliffe Love and Paula Walker.

Scott, who took over the presidency in 2017 after Ricketts was elevated to the top post of JFF head, said Clarendon FA needs to have a successful sustainable programme to drive development and growth.

“Funding is a very crucial aspect, so we are trying to get more corporate entities on board in whatever way we can... it takes quite a few of them [corporate companies] to pool together to get certain programmes off, and that is part of the plan with the tight financial constraints that are out there,” said Scott.

“We have a structured calendar of events [and we] will ensure that those dates are kept. Three workshops are planned for coaches, club officials and one for first aiders,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“The staging of the Major League, beginning in February, we hope to get back our current sponsors which are ValuMart Food Stores and Samba Sports Stores,” Scott added.

He was delighted that the parish's top league competition will retain its sponsor, but said unfortunately the knockout competition will be revived without a corporate sponsor yet to be identified.

“The Division One will again be sponsored by Jamalco and we have plans to start the knockout which has not been played in the last two to three years, but we are finalising talks with some potential sponsors,” Scott revealed.

He outlined plans to get the youth programme much more active and that portfolio has been passed onto new Vice-President Young.

“Training is expected to start early January and we will have much more prolonged training period to ensure that we get the better crop of youth to represent the parish.

“We also want to get our female programme, both at the junior level and the senior level, more active. The JFF will next year have its Under-14 Girls Challenge Cup and we plan to have a team ready again to make it to the final as was done two years ago,” said Scott.

Scott, who is also a part of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) executive, noted that better communication and interaction with clubs will be high on the agenda.

Plans are also afoot to get the Moneymusk Sports Club reactivated as a prime venue and preliminary talks have been held between interested parties.

