Scott appointed to Marketing Commission of Centro Caribe Sports

The Central American and Caribbean Sports Organisation (CACSO), hosts of the multi-sport event, the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, recently changed its name to Centro Caribe Sports, a rebranding exercise which now falls to the specialist watch of Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Director Robert Scott, who was recently appointed to the Marketing Commission of the organisation.

Scott will team with a panel of colleagues from the region in designing and implementing the new marketing philosophy and strategies of the Centro Caribe Sports as it affirms its status as a model sport organisation in brand recognition, reputation and commercialisation, training and education, logistic management of games, corporate governance and sport for all.

In acknowledging his appointment, Scott, who is also dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica, said: “I am very pleased to be appointed to this commission, where, consistent with the mandate of JOA's 'Pathway to Success', Jamaica's influence and impact will not be limited to the field of play, particularly athletics, but will be felt in the regional and international annals of sports administration.”

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was not only the most successful games to date for Jamaica in terms of medal haul, the number of qualifying sports and the largest contingency of athletes, but it was historic with the JOA hosting a Commonwealth House and educational forum which showcased Jamaica's music, cuisine and thought leadership.

Scott successfully led this initiative in Australia and has stated that it is his “intention to apply the formula of Jamaica's success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the experience thereby and otherwise gained in my approach for the benefit of Centro Caribe Sports in generating global exposure and visibility that will earn capital and currency for our regional body.”

JOA President Christopher Samuda, in recognising the achievement of Scott, said: “Centro Caribe Sports has a solid sport administrator and team player who will undoubtedly make pioneering and impactful contributions to the regional movement.”

At a time when the regional body is rebranding, Scott will have a pivotal role in shaping the future of the games which is celebrated not only as a multi-sport festival but also as a cultural experience.