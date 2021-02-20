SDF closed until March 1

The Sports Development Foundation (SDF) has been impacted by the novel coronavirus.

As a result, its offices are closed to the public and will reopen on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The SDF is in contact with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and has initiated advanced safety protocols, including quarantining of affected team members and contact tracing.

For urgent matters, individuals are being asked to send an e-mail to sdf@cwjamaica.com.

“We are taking all relevant measures to ensure the health and safety of our valued team members and stakeholders,” explained SDF General Manager Denzil Wilks. “We look forward to reopening and resuming full service very soon,” he added.