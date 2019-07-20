Seaforth repeat

Seaforth Sports Club retained their crown as champions of the Serge/St Thomas FA Major League when they edged arch-rivals York United 1-0 at the York Sports Complex recently.

The all-important goal came from the boot of Jameal Bernard in the 63rd minute.

Seaforth's latest hold on the title is their third-straight, tightening their stranglehold on the parish top competition.

In last edition, the first-half action fell below expectations as fans had expected fireworks from the first whistle in a growing rivalry between these neighbouring communities.

The teams took longer than usual to settle into a rhythm, instead opting to go for aimless long balls to all parts of the park.

However, the turning point in the match was to come in the second half when Seaforth took the lead, which not only sparked the champions, but York United.

But as admirable as the rallying efforts of York were, they were not good enough to break down a very organised Seaforth defence, which repelled the attacking moves of their opponents.

Victorious coach Lansdale Parry said lifting the title was “a dream come true” for the players and redemption for being eliminated in the semi-finals of the Super League by Baptiste Alliance.

York coach Authly McGrath, while gracious in defeat, attributed the loss primarily to “a lack of discipline by the players” with regards to training since the mid-season final.

President of the St Thomas FA Wayne Thompson once again thanked sponsor Seprod, through its Serge brand, for another successful season across all planks of the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the curtain-raiser of a double-header, Baptist Alliance rallied from a goal down from Daryan James in the 52nd minute to humble Bath Sports Club 2-1 courtesy of a brace from the penalty spot from Stephen Campbell in the 69th and 73rd minutes for the consolation third-place.