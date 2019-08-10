Sean Morris ahead in JGA National Senior Trials

The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Independence Golf Classic winner Sean Morris has taken the lead after posting a par 72 score at the end of day one of the JGA National Senior Trials at Caymanas Golf Course in St Catherine. The 54-hole trials will continue today and tomorrow.

Morris posted two birdies and two bogeys, which cancelled out each other and resulted in the par score. The other golfers which make up the top five in the Men's Senior category were Dr Mark Newnham and Tommy Lee, who are tied for second after posting three over par 75. They are followed by Philip Prendergast with 78 and Rory Jardine on 79.

The Ladies category showcased three competitors with Jodi Munn-Barrow sitting comfortably in first place with a three over par 75 score. Many-time national representative Maggie Lyn was seven strokes back on 82, while Alison Reid, who is responsible for junior golf in Jamaica, scored 102 on the day.

The Men's Super Senior with 12 competitors was led by Bert Tomlinson with a score of 78. George Hugh was just one stroke behind on 79. Mike Boyd with 80 was third, while former JGA President Wayne Chai Chong and Carlyle Hudson were tied for fourth on 82. Current JGA President Peter Chin was in 11th place after scoring 87.

The trials will be used to select the team to represent Jamaica in the Caribbean Golf Association Four-Ball Championship, which is scheduled for October 9-12 at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Jamaica will be competing for six trophies — three for the men, two for the women and a country trophy. The men's trophies are Ramon Baez Romano (men 35+), Francis & Steele-Perkins (men 50+), and the Higgs & Higgs (men 60+). The Ladies will vie for the Maria Nunes (ladies 35+), and the Dessie Henry (ladies 50+), while the overall country winner will take home the Ambrose Guthrie Cup.