Sean Morris takes JGA Independence Golf Classic

Former national amateur golf champion Sean Morris enjoyed two good days of golf on Saturday and Sunday to take the Jamaica Golf Association's (JGA) Independence Golf Classic, which was held at the Sandals Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios.

Morris shot two under par 69 on day one and one over par 72 on day two for a combined score of one under par 141. The course is par 71. He was the only golfer to end the tournament with an under par score.

Morris was pleased while recounting his performance: “I was really comfy on the first day, executing shots with a fair amount of confidence, as I had been preparing for this tournament. Sandals golf course has very small greens, which makes it a more difficult track to post good scores. I shot 69 on day one and I felt good going into round two. I played steady on the front nine, making the turn at one under par but lost concentration and had three bogeys in a row.”

In terms of the competition that he faced, he said, “I know that it would be a tall ask to defeat Evans at home, so the win was a good one for me. There is also a feel-good feeling to be competitive and top the charts.”

Morris defeated defending champion Romaine Evans by two strokes. Evans shot one over par 143 after shooting 73 and 70 on day one and two, respectively.

Morris and Evans were the only golfers who posted under par scores during the tournament. Morris had a two under par 69 on day one and Evans posted one under par 70 on day two.

Third place went to Mark Newnham, who was five strokes back on 148 with scores of 73 and 75 over the two days.

The top three ladies were Sally Roper with 180, Diane Hudson with 181 and Novlette Maestrini with 188.

The Men & Men Senior with handicap 7-12 went to Rodino Lobban with 161, followed by Ray Lee with 166, while third spot went to former Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron, who shot 172 over the two days.

The two competitors in the Men & Men Senior category with handicap of 13-24 played on the first day only, with Nicholas Chai Chong getting 86 ahead of Steve Hudson with 102.

The largest single category of golfers, the Men Super Senior 1-12 went to former JGA President Wayne Chai Chong, with 149 followed by Dennis Atkinson on 153, and Dorrel Allen on 157. Peter Chin, the current JGA president, tied for eighth place on 161.

The Men Super Senior 13-24 featured another past president of the JGA in Gordon Hutchinson, who came third after posting 176 for the two days. The category went to Stephen Chang with 164, as Mike Bachstetz on 172 took second place.

The final category, Junior Boys aged 14-15 had three entrants. They were Tenny Davis with 176, Sanjay Edwards with 181 and Jerome Thomas on 215.

The 36-hole tournament is a JGA qualifying event that featured 54 golfers.

The tournament director was talented young golfer Jonathan Newnham, who did not play this time, but got to view the game from the tournament director's perspective.