Sean Morris to defend JGA Emancipendence Golf Classic this weekend

The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) will stage its Emancipendence Golf Classic at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine, today and tomorrow.

The 36-hole tournament is a JGA qualifying event that will feature 44 golfers including defending champion Sean Morris. In 2019 Morris shot three under par 141 for the two days to defeat the 2018 winner Romaine Evans, who ended on a combined score of 143.

Evans is not slated to play this year, however, Morris will have to contend with the newly crowned national amateur champion William Knibbs, as well as runner-up Sebert Walker Jr.

Morris and Knibbs will tee off at 9:00 am while Walker Jr will take to the course 10 minutes earlier at 8:50 am.

Some of the other golfers who will be on the course include current President Peter Chin and immediate past President Wayne Chai Chung.

Four ladies are registered to compete in the classic and they include national female champion Jodi Munn-Barrow and the chairperson for junior golf in Jamaica, Alison Reid.

Several junior golfers will compete as well including Aman Dhiman and Trey Williams.

The classic will run under new rules that will observe physical distancing among the players and as little as possible direct communication. They will not use printed scorecards to record or report the scores as they will do so via an app that has been identified for that purpose.

Long-time golfer and JGA Director Teddy Richards will be the tournament director this year.