Sean Morris to defend JGA Heroes' Weekend Golf Classic

Sean Morris will start his defence of the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) Heroes' Weekend Golf Classic today at 9:10 am and will play with young Justin Burrowes and John O'Donoghue at the Constant Spring golf course for the two-day tournament.

Forty golfers are listed to compete in the classic this year which will feature categories such as Men & Men Senior, Men Super Senior, Ladies and Juniors — boys and girls.

Some of the golfers listed to compete include last year's runner-up Dr Mark Newnham, Peter Chin (current president of the JGA), Wayne Chai Chong and Gordon Hutchinson (former presidents of the JGA), Jodi Munn-Barrow, Matthew Grant, Ryan Lue, and Samantha Azan.

Morris is looking forward to the challenge, especially as he will be playing away from his home course in St Ann.

The Constant Spring golf course is a par-70 course.