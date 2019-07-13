Second for Jamaican trio at Monaco Diamond League meet

Embattled former world championships sprint hurdler Danielle Williams was one of three Jamaicans who placed second in their respective events at yesterday's Herculis IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

Williams in the 100m hurdles, Elaine Thompson in the women's 200m and Natoya Goule in the women's 800m all claimed runner-up spots at the meet that was highlighted by a world record run in the women's mile by Holland's Sifan Hassan, who clocked 4:12.33 seconds, taking 0.23 seconds off the previous mark of 4:12.56 seconds set by Svetlana Masterkova of Russia in 1996.

Williams, who was controversially disqualified in the finals of the 100m hurdles at the JAAA/Supreme Ventures National Championships last month, clocked a season's best 12.52 seconds (0.1m/s) in her first outing since the incident and finished second behind world record holder Kendra Harrison, who ran a season's best 12.43 seconds.

Jamaica's World leader Janeek Brown, who was making her professional debut after signing with German sporting goods giant Puma, was fourth in 12.71 seconds after leading the race in the early stages as American Christine Clemons placed third in 12.62 seconds.

Thompson, who has the world leading mark in the women's 200m, ran 22.44 seconds (0.m/s) to finish second behind the long-striding Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who ran a season's best 22.09 seconds with Holland's Dafne Schippers third in 22.45 seconds, also her fastest of the season so far.

In absence of world and Olympic champion, South African Castor Semenya, Goule and American Ajee Wilson staged a home stretch battle in the women's 800m after separating from the field in the event that was not part of the Diamond League schedule yesterday.

Goule ran a season's best 1:57.90 seconds well under her previous 2019 best of 1:59.50 seconds, pushing Wilson to a season's best 1:57.73 seconds with Great Britain's Laura Muir running a personal best 1:58.42 seconds for third place.

Janieve Russell ran a season's best 54.70 seconds for fourth place in the women's 400m hurdles, edging national champion Rushell Clayton (54.82 seconds) as American Sydney McLaughlin won with a World-leading 53.32 seconds ahead of compatriot Ashley Spencer (54.46) with former World champion Zuzana Hejnova fourth in 54.55 seconds.

On Thursday, national champion Shanieka Ricketts finished third in the women's triple jump that was held outside of the stadium and along the beachside in the Principality, with a best mark of 14.67m (0.0m/s) on her final attempt.

Commonwealth Games champion Kimberly Williams was fourth with a season's best of 14.56m (1.0m/s) as World champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who is also the World leader in the event, won with 14.98m (0.0m/s).

— Paul Reid