Segree seeks consistency at IBSF North American Cup
JAMAICA'S Audra Segree is seeking consistency after a seventh-place finish on yesterday's second day of a two-day IBSF North American Cup women's skeleton race series at Lake Placid Olympic complex in New York.
After placing fifth with a combined time of one minute, 57.13 seconds on Thursday's first day, the former track and field sprinter clocked 1:59.12 minutes over her two runs yesterday.
Americans Savannah Graybill, who won on Thursday, and her compatriot Mystique Ro, who won yesterday, alternated for first place, while Canadian Madison Charney finished third on both days.
Last week in Utah, Segree had two runs of one minute, 49.05 seconds in the second race and 1:51.42 minutes in the third, after being disqualified in the first run.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy