Segree seeks consistency at IBSF North American Cup

JAMAICA'S Audra Segree is seeking consistency after a seventh-place finish on yesterday's second day of a two-day IBSF North American Cup women's skeleton race series at Lake Placid Olympic complex in New York.

After placing fifth with a combined time of one minute, 57.13 seconds on Thursday's first day, the former track and field sprinter clocked 1:59.12 minutes over her two runs yesterday.

Americans Savannah Graybill, who won on Thursday, and her compatriot Mystique Ro, who won yesterday, alternated for first place, while Canadian Madison Charney finished third on both days.

Last week in Utah, Segree had two runs of one minute, 49.05 seconds in the second race and 1:51.42 minutes in the third, after being disqualified in the first run.

— Paul Reid