Sekou Clarke's long-awaited book, Surviving Trump's America, set for April release

Former Jamaica College (JC) athletics star Sekou Clarke, who operates his own law firm, will be releasing his long-awaited first book called Surviving Trump's America in April after a minor setback following the launch in November.

Clarke, 36, who helped JC to three consecutive Boys' Champs titles between 1998 and 2000, gained his qualification from Florida Coastal School of Law and formed the Sekou Clarke Law Group two years ago.

“The release date has been pushed down to April. It was supposed to come out January, but some edits had to be made,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“But it has been highly requested, so we getting it out to the public in April,” he added.

Clarke, who got a scholarship to University of Florida after leaving JC, is an immigrant himself and has first-hand experience with the US immigration system, allowing him to provide full-service immigration advocacy to clients from North America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

He thought it was important to write the book in light of what is happening in the United States of America, and the super power's efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration.

“I wanted to share my experience as an immigrant being on both sides. Someone who has gone through the immigration road and someone who has witnessed and represented all types of immigrants, not just family-based, but business owners, etcetera, and I felt like the book was necessary,” he pointed out.

Sekou is the son of Michael Clarke, arguably one of, if not the most, successful high schools athletics coach in Jamaica with 17 titles under his belt. He has won nine titles at Calabar High, seven at JC and gave St Jago High their first championship in 1987.

The younger Clarke claimed he got the winning mentality from his father at a tender age and entered Champs as the big favourite to win the Class Three triple of the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

Seven years earlier, Ali Watson of Calabar had achieved the feat and Clarke was expected to win all three events.

But things wdidn't go according to plan, as after he won the 100m in 11.60 seconds, he picked up an injury and was withdrawn from the 400m.

But with the Champs title too close to call, the determined Clarke turned up for the 200m and walked the event for a valuable point for his school. He stopped the clock at a pedestrian 2:18 minutes. Calabar's Wright won in 23.28 seconds.

Clarke's contribution of 10 points helped JC to the title and ended Calabar's three-year winning streak. JC accumulated 219 points to Calabar's 196.5 and Kingston College's third place with 193 points. JC went on to capture the Mortimer Geddes trophy in 1999 and 2000, and he was integral to their success.

In 1999, as a first-year Class Two athlete, Clarke won the 400m in 49.72 and returned the following year to sweep the 200m/400m double in 21.91 and 47.57 seconds, respectively, along with the 4x100m |relay.

In his first year in Class One, Clarke picked up an injury in the sprint relay heats and failed to make the final of the 400m, which he cited as the “worst moment at Champs”.