Selman prevails over Dottin, but both teams reach final

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Deandra Dottin hit a cameo, but it was her West Indies teammate Shakera Selman's two wickets which proved pivotal as Supernovas edged Trailblazers by two runs in a dramatic finish here yesterday.

Playing in the third game of the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, Supernovas piled up a challenging 146 for six of their 20 overs with Sri Lankan opener Chamari Atapattu top-scoring with 67 off 48 deliveries.

She struck five fours and four sixes and put on 89 off 72 balls for the first wicket with Priya Punia (30) before adding another 29 for the second wicket with Captain Harmanpreet Kaur whose 31 came from 29 balls.

Once Atapattu holed out to long-off off-spinner Harleen Deol in the 17th over, the innings fell away as five wickets tumbled for 28 runs.

In reply, Dottin gave Trailblazers a swift start, belting a 15-ball 27 in a 44-run opening stand with Captain Smriti Mandhana who scored a patient 33 from 40 balls.

The right-hander counted four fours and one six before she was first to fall in the seventh over, lbw to fellow Barbadian Selman off a full length delivery in the seventh over.

Selman, who finished with two for 31 from her four overs, then knocked over Richa Ghosh for four four, two balls later in the seventh over, to put Supernovas in command.

However, Mandhana posted 35 for the third wicket with Deepti Sharma, who top-scored with 43 in adding 52 with Deol (27) to revive the innings.

Trailblazers needed 10 from the last over but 20-year-old left-arm spinner Radha Yadav claimed Deol with the fifth delivery to end their hopes.

With the win, Supernovas clinched a place in tomorrow's final of the three-team tournament against Trailblazers