Semi-final spots to be decided in St James FA Sandals U-20 tourney today

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The semi-final pairings in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 competition will be decided today when Bogue FC take on Norwood Strikers at West Green starting at 3:00 pm.

Bogue FC are in fourth place and a win over out-of-contention Norwood Strikers would see them move past Montego Bay Boys Club into third place and would face second-placed Flanker FC in one semi-final.

Cambridge FC, who will face Montego Bay United at the UDC Field, have already topped the points' table, as they are on 19 points, one more than Flanker FC, with Boys Club on 15 points and Bogue FC next on 14.

Bogue FC are coming off a 0-1 loss to Cambridge FC on Thursday, in a game where they only showed up with nine players.

