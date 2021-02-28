Jamaica's senior track and field athletes were happy to be back in action as the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials got underway at the National Stadium yesterday.

The three-hour event saw a number of Jamaica's top athletes shake off the rust after six months of inactivity.

Section six of the men's 200m, which was one of the most exciting events of the day, saw Nesta Carter of MVP and Kadrian Goldson of GC Foster College upstage Yohan Blake of Titans.

Running into a very strong headwind of -3.5m/s, Carter was first in 21.42s, Goldson was second in 21.58, while Blake was third in 21.72. Blake was fourth overall as Jamoy Jackson of MVP won section five in 21.71s (-3,5m/s) for third overall.

In the women's 200m, Sada Williams of MVP was first in 23.32 (-2.2m/s), Stephenie-Ann McPherson was second in 23.59 (-2.2m/s), and Tiffany James-Rose third in 23.79s (-4.5m/s).

There was a mild upset in the men's 400m as schoolboy Antonio Watson of Petersfield High ran a personal best 46.27s to win the event ahead of Anthony Cox of Racers Track Club (46.35s)and Akani Slater of Sprintec (46.93s).

Roniesha McGregor of The UWI won the women's equivalent in 52.28s ahead of Christine Day of Cameron Blazers (52.59s) and Anthoni Strachan (53.55s) of MVP.

In the women's 100m Ashanti Moore, who ran unattached, was the winner in 11.61 (-2.9m/s), Kashieka Cameron of MVP was second in 11.73 (-2.9m/s), and Jodean Williams of Racers was third in 11.87s (-2.9m/s).

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, who trains at the Racers Track Club, won the men's 100m in 10.37s (-3.8m/s), Oshane Bailey of Sprintec was second in 10.39s (-3.8m/s), while Oblique Seville of Racers was third in 10.41s (-3.8m/s).

The men's 60m dash, which featured Asafa Powell, failed to materialise after three false starts, leaving the former 100m world record holder very disappointed.

In the men's 110m hurdles, 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy of MVP was comfortable in winning in 13.94s (-1.0m/s) ahead of his teammates Norman Pittersgill 14.49s (-1.0m/s) and Lloyd Facey 14.91s (-1.0m/s).

In the men's long jump, reigning World Champion Tajay Gayle of MVP won with a leap of 8.03m (+0.8m/s), Adrian Riley of Ricketts Performance Centre was second with 7.74m (+2.2m/s), and Damon Williams also of Ricketts Performance Centre was third with 7.20m (+2.4m/s).

There were two competitors in the women's long jump in Jodian Stewart of MVP, who won with a best of 5.74m (+1.4m/s), while her teammate Melissa Walker was second with 5.45m (+2.4m/s).

Samantha Hall of Throwers R Us won the women's discus with a best of 51.78m; Shamel Donaldson, who competed unattached, was second with 42.91m; and Krish Jayasankar of Throwers R Us was third with 42.50m.

The men's discus was won by Chad Wright of Throwers R Us in 57.44m, while Glenford Watson, who was unattached, was second with 53.96m, and Rasheed Downer, also unattached, was third with 43.26m.