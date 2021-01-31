Sentient obliges in Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy

As expected, five-year-old chestnut horse Sentient obliged as the favourite in the $1.15-million Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy feature over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by Dane Nelson, Sentient ( Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) sat in second place behind Roy Rogers (Jordan Barrett) at the off and tracked the leader for most of the way before surging to the front at the five-sixteenth marker and then never looked back.

Sentient won by three parts of a length in a time of 1:56.0 backed with splits 27.0 x 51.2 x 1:16.2 x 1:41.3.

Crimson, under Christopher Mamdeen, came with a strong run towards the end of the race to get second place, giving owner The Success Farm and trainer Gary Subratie a one-two finish in the Open Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards. Third went to Roy Rogers.

It was the second winner on the nine-race programme for Nelson as he also guided Lightning McQueen in the second race to give owner/trainer Fernando Geddes his 100th career win as a conditioner. Geddes completed a double when jockey Anthony Thomas booted home Storm Princess in the fourth race.

Also with two winners was Panamanian Dick Cardenas on his return in 2021. He won aboard Helicopter in the first race for trainer Gordon Lewis and It Is Now in the sixth race for trainer Michael Marlowe.

On the betting side, there will be a mandatory payout today on the 11-race card in the Reggae-6 exotic wager. The Reggae-6 jackpot now stands at a whopping $8,898,150.94.

Then after two major upsets, Storm Princess at 18-1 and Bloodsweatandtears, there were two payouts yesterday of over $1 million. The lone winner of the Pick-5 received $2,516,224 and the sole ticket holder in the Twilight-6 collected 3,061,385.

The feature event today is the $1-million George HoSang Trophy.