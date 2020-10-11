Sentient gives his best performance yet to win another Open Allowance — now three-in-a-row

Although not racing in the feature offering yesterday at Caymanas, the undoubted performance of the 10-race card was given by the Gary Subratie-trained, Robert Halledeen ridden Sentient .

Racing in a six-furlong Open Allowance contest, Sentient as expected could not go with the torrid early pace of the leaders, as God of Love and Sir Alton set blistering splits of 22.2 x 44.4.

Sitting and waiting patiently, Halledeen positioned Sentient in the straight and was able to get a clear passage and the four-year-old chestnut colt responded with a telling final surge, which took him to the winning post 2 ¼ lengths in front of Sir Alton and God of Love. The final time was recorded at 1:11.3.

This was Sentient's third success in succession.

Half-an-hour before Sentient's victory, three-year-old American-bred bay colt Eroy ( Khozan – Golden Bucket), continued to demonstrate his progress when winning the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy feature.

Ridden by jockey Omar Walker for trainer Richard Azan, Eroy broke in good nick, settled in third place behind stablemate Voytek (Nicholas Hibbert) and Loose Ball (Phillip Parchment) leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point in the enounter for three-year-olds and four-year-olds non-winners of four and imported three-year-old non-winners of three.

He maintained his gallop down the backstretch before taking the advantage at the half-mile (800m) and from then on, it was smooth sailing for Eroy who was never really troubled during the stretch drive of the one mile (1,600m) contest.

Eroy won by 1 ½ lengths in a fast time of 1:37.0. King Arthur (Anthony Thomas) tried his best but had no answers to Eroy's calling, finishing in second place while Fearless Champion (Javaniel Patterson) was third.

Trainer Gary Subratie and jockeys Dane Nelson and Anthony Thomas won two races each on the day.

Subratie was successful with Awesome Treasure (Raddesh Roman) in the fifth race over one mile and the aforementioned Sentient.

Nelson booted home War of the Roses for owner/trainer Adin Williams in the opening event and Polly's Gal for trainer Wayne DaCosta in the second.

Thomas won aboard Supreme Authority for trainer Michael Francis in the sixth and Mr Universe in the eighth race for trainer Steven Todd.

Mr Universe actually finished second but was promoted to first place after winner Corazon (Dick Cardenas) was disqualified for causing interference and intimidation which led to the fall of champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen from Nuclear Thunder.

Racing continues today with a programme consisting of eight races. The bugle for the first call is at 12:30 pm.