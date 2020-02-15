Sentient to secure hat-trick in Nonrestricted Overnight Allowance

While the Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup will be today's prized event, the Gary Subratie-trained Sentient and his Overnight Allowance peers are expected to attract most of the attention on the 11-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Sentient, who is hunting a third win on the trot, is heavily favoured to snare the one-mile (1,600 metres) three-year-olds and upwards contest, which carries a purse of $1 million.

That penultimate event is scheduled to go to post at 4:57 pm, after the 4:20 pm Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup, which is an optional claiming event, also for three-year-olds and upwards over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100 metres).

First post is 11:40 am.

Subratie's Sentient has always been highly thought of and his consistency in hitting the board speaks volumes of his potential.

However, the four-year-old chestnut colt has improved even more since placing well in the Superstakes and the Diamond Mile last year and with today's contenders nowhere close to those fields, Sentient appears set to complete the hat-trick of wins.

And even though former champion Anthony Thomas has replaced reigning champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen, who was aboard for Sentient's last two convincing victories, the favourite should again school rivals.

It should be noted that the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Dontae is down in class for this seasonal debut, and while he has been out of competitive racing for 70 days, he should be respected here.

Dontae has not been extensively trained for his re-entry, but the six-year-old bay horse is a fierce campaigner who does his best work in the final two furlongs of his races, and though carrying top weight of 57 kg with Linton Steadman in the saddle, he will be there or thereabouts at the end.

Of the other runners, veteran campaigners Royal Vibes, conditioned by Ryan Darby and to be ridden by Raddesh Roman, as well as Wayne DaCosta's Hover Craft, to be partnered with Kiaman McGregor, are expected to be in the running for the exacta and by extension the top position should the favourite slip up at any time during the event.

Another one that can be looked at for the exotic bets is Spencer Chung's My Elle Belle, to be reunited with Oneil Mullings, who has had some good performances aboard the mare.

My Elle Belle's frame of mind will be critical to how she performs today, as her trainer has once again opted to go without the cheek pieces on this occasion, having already tried everything with his charge, who has been found wanting at the business end of late.

Meanwhile, Wayne DaCosta's Killer Bee with Kiaman McGregor, Storm Princess to be partnered with Reyan Lewis, and Classy Miss, to be ridden by leading rider apprentice Anthony Allen, should decide the outcome for the Millard Ziadie Memorial Cup.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Balazo/Prince Sammo/Poker Star/Awesome Cat/Kimberly Gold

Race 2) KD Rocket/Whoshotthesheriff/Eagle One/Solid Approach

Race 3) Born Diplomat/Triple Seven/Shebom/Lady Faizabad

Race 4) Big Up Yuhself/Cold Pursuit/Redford/High Diplomacy

Race5) Ridewiththemob/Kiss of Love/Jamaican Storm/Estalita

Race 6) Musketoon/Doctor Grey/Court Call/General Report

Race 7) Madam Secretary/Night Light/Diligent/Dee Danger

Race 8) Fantastic Feeling/ Elitist/Double Jeopardy/Wifey Sez So

Race 9) Killer Bee/Classy Miss/Storm Princess/Flying Machine

Race 10) Sentient/Dontae/Hover Craft/Royal Vibes

Race 11) Bloodsweatandtears/Livi's Outrageous/Berry Boy/San Siro