Photo: SEPT 23-25

Williams anti-doping case set, but young star to miss Doha World Champs

Kent Gammon (centre), chairman of the Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, in discussion with Dr Majorie Vassell (left) and Denise Forrest prior to the start of Briana Williams' preliminary anti-doping hearing yesterday at Jamaica Pegasus hotel. (Photo: Michael Gordon)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT