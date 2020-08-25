Serena claws out opening victory over hard-hitting Rus

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Serena Williams battled back from the brink against Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus yesterday, dominating a third-set tie-breaker to reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

Williams, seeded third, is the highest seed remaining in the women's draw of the tournament, moved this year from Cincinnati to New York to put players in a coronavirus quarantine “bubble” at the venue that will host the US Open starting on August 31.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin both bowed out in second-round openers — and it looked like 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams could follow them before she roared back to beat Rus 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 7-6 (7/0).

Williams dropped four straight games in the second set against the hard-hitting left-hander, who has never won a WTA title.

After rallying from 0-40 down in the opening game of the third she looked to have turned the tide with a service break on the way to a 3-0 lead.

Serving for the match at 5-3 in the third, Williams was broken to love, Rus winning the next two to give herself a chance to serve it out.

She was broken, and Williams crushed her in the tiebreaker to wrap up a bruising victory in two hours and 49 minutes.

“That was tough. It was a real physical match out there,” said Williams, who tried to pump herself up on the spectator-free Grandstand court with fist-pumping cries of “c'mon” and squeals of triumph and frustration.

“I had a crowd in my head or something,” Williams said. “It was actually funny to me. I don't know. For me, it was like there was a crowd there.”

It was Williams' fourth three-set match since she returned at a tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, in the wake of the WTA's coronavirus shutdown.

But she said fitness work during the downtime had her ready.

“I'm actually super-fit and I'm super-ready,” she said.

Fourteen aces, including one at 121 mph, helped her cause as she booked a third-round meeting with 13th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 7-6 (7/9).

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the sixth seed, joined the exodus of women's seeds, beaten 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 by fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Eighth-seeded Briton Johanna Konta moved on with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.

With world number one and top seed Novak Djokovic due to launch his campaign yesterday, third-seeded defending champion Daniil Medvedev launched his defence with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Marcos Giron.