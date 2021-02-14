Setting 400-run target key to win, says Cornwall

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall said West Indies will be gunning for a lead in excess of 400 on today's penultimate day, with the hope of winning the second Test and securing a series sweep over Bangladesh.

Speaking after snatching his second career five-wicket haul in his fourth Test, the burly Antiguan stressed it was now the role of the batting group to reinforce the Caribbean side's advantage, after turning over the hosts for 296 to gain a first innings lead of 113 runs.

At the close, West Indies were 41 for three in their second innings — an overall lead of 154 runs.

“All five wickets were important to help my team to bowl out Bangladesh,” Cornwall said here yesterday.

Opener John Campbell plays a forcing shot during his 18 on yesterday's third day of the second Test.

“Now we're in the driver's seat so now we just have to go and bat properly tomorrow and then set up the game for the fifth day.

“Anything over 400 is good. Four hundred on the last day, once we put that sort of [target] on the board we can run at Bangladesh.”

Cornwall, getting generous bounce if not turn, bowled superbly on the third day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium to get key wickets, as the hosts rallied after resuming the morning on 105 for four.

They were carried by half-centuries from Liton Das who top-scored with 71, Mehidy Hasan Miraz who made 57 and Mushfiqur Rahim who converted his overnight 27 into 54.

Cornwall, who started the day with a single wicket, claimed two of the three half-century makers in Liton and Mushfiqur.

He accounted for Mohammad Mithun (15) and Mushfiqur before lunch and then prised out Liton and tail-ender Nayeem Islam (0) in the fourth over after tea, to nail his five-wicket haul.

“I had a meeting with the bowling coach (Roddy Estwick) and asked him what he thinks and he told me just back my skills and put the ball in the right areas for a long period of time,” Cornwall explained.

“The spin is not what I expected but the ball bounced a bit more and I think getting that bounce, I just feed off of it, create an energy and put the balls in the right areas.”

Cornwall arrived at international level with a reputation as a handy lower order batsman, but is yet to put those talents on display.

In fact, in eight innings, he has yet to pass 14, in stark contrast to a first class record that features a hundred and 13 half-centuries.

Cornwall said he was looking forward to making amends in the second innings, once called on down the order.

“Once given the opportunity I would like to contribute with the bat,” said the right-hander, who has a reputation of being a rapid ball-striker at first-class level.

“My batting ability is not showing at the moment but I think runs are around the corner for me. I just have to keep putting in the work with the coaches and when my opportunity comes I use it.”

West Indies lead the two-match series following their shock three-wicket win in the first Test last week.