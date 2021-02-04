Seven Jamaicans set leading marks at junior collegiate meets in US

Five Jamaicans — led by a massive new personal best throw and Cloud County Community College record of 18.92m in the shot put from Courtney Lawrence — established National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) leads at Sunday's Region IV/Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Invitational at the Robert W Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.

In all, seven Jamaicans led their events, as they joined two others who had taken over the leads in their events earlier in the week. Former Vere Technical runner Nickisha Pryce of Iowa Western clocked a new personal best 55.39 seconds on Saturday at the Hershel Neil Invite and former Buff Bay High School jumper Romaine Beckford of South Plains led the men's high jump with 2.15m

Lawrence, the former Petersfield High School Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships (“Champs”) and Penn Relays winner, broke his own school record and lengthened his lead atop the NJCAA rankings. Tyrese Reid of Barton County added a second top mark after running a new lifetime indoors best 1:52.62 minutes to win the 800m. His teammate, former Edwin Allen star, Kayan Green won the women's 800m with a new personal best 2:14.28; Annia Ashley's mark of 5.74m is tied for first in the long jump; and former St Elizabeth Technical hurdler Dashinelle Dyer improved his 60m hurdles time to 7.94 seconds.

Lawrence has been in awesome form this season, and is unbeaten in three competitions so far. He has surpassed his previous best of 18.48m that was set earlier this season, taking just two throws on Sunday.

His advantage in the shot put is more than a full metre and a half with Barton County's Fred Moudani second with 17.31m.

Reid, the former Spot Valley High School runner, who had also led the NCJAA 1000m until last week, won the 800m in a canter, opening up a big lead after just 300m, and was unchallenged over the last two laps of the 200m circuit, and eclipsed his previous best of 1:55.58 set at the NJCAA national championships last year.

He also ran the third leg of the Barton County men's 4x400m relay team that won in 3:14.00, a NJCAA leading mark.

Green matched her teammate as she took the female 800m event in a new lifetime best, beating the 2:38.90 she ran earlier this year.

Ashley, who was a double winner on Sunday, is the new leader in the long jump with 5.74m and also won the high jump with a clearance of 1.66m, both season best performances.

Dyer also increased his lead in the 60m hurdles, after his blazing fast 7.94-second mark, and took over the number six position on the Iowa Central CC all times list.

He has also qualified for the NJCAA nationals in the 60m after his 6.79 seconds time at the Jack Jennett Invitational two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, former Holmwood Technical jumper Faithlyn Irving of Cloud County won the women's triple jump with her first and only attempt landing at 11.20m, a new personal best. She was also ninth in the long jump with 4.86m.

Former Vere Technical thrower Marie Forbes of Cloud County had two runner-up spots on Sunday — in the weight throw with a mark of 16.07m and the shot put with 13.75m.

Lashana Graham, who won the ISSA Champs 400m hurdles event for Edwin Allen, ran a personal best 58.11 seconds to take third in the 400m, and secured her place in the Nationals, while Sasha Brown, formerly of Holmwood Technical, was second in the 600m in 1:41.18 and sixth in the 1000m in 3:21.44 for Barton County.