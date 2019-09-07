Shadab, Green squeeze Zouks to put Warriors on top

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Spinners Shadab Khan and Chris Green combined to undermine St Lucia Zouks and propel last year's losing finalists, Guyana Amazon Warriors, to a 13-run victory in their Caribbean Premier League opener here Thursday night.

Asked to chase 156 at Guyana National Stadium, Zouks were held to 142 for nine off their allotted 20 overs, with Shadab grabbing three for 16 from four overs of leg spin and Man of the Match Green claiming two for 28.

Newly minted West Indies player Rahkeem Cornwall lashed a 14-ball 36 at the top of the order, while Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran chipped in with 23, but Zouks never really threatened.

Exciting Windies all-rounder Keemo Paul had earlier top-scored with 38 off 22 balls down the order, as the hosts rallied to 155 for nine after being sent in.

South African Green and Pakistani Shoaib Malik scored 28 apiece while Shimron Hetmyer also got a start with 24, in an innings that saw Amazon Warriors struggle for momentum.

Left-arm seamer Obed McCoy, who played two T20 Internationals for West Indies earlier this year, snatched four for 41, while former Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed picked up two for 25.

Amazon Warriors lost Brandon King (7) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (14) cheaply to be 25 for two in the fourth over before Hetmyer and Shoaib repaired the damage with a 48-run, third-wicket stand.

However, the partnership was a slow one requiring 47 deliveries, and when Hetmyer lifted McCoy to deep cover in the 12th over the hosts were going nowhere at 73 for three.

Nicholas Pooran was then bowled first ball before Sherfane Rutherford (10) perished eight balls later, as Amazon Warriors lost three quick wickets for 12 runs.

When Shoaib missed a swing at Fawad and was stumped in the 16th over, Amazon Warriors were slumping further at 98 for six, but Paul came to his side's rescue, blasting three fours and three sixes in a 48-ball stand with Green, whose knock required just 15 balls and included two fours and a six.

In reply, Cornwall provided the early momentum, clobbering seven fours and a six, but Zouks lost wickets steadily and were 52 for three in the sixth over when the right-hander was lbw to a full-length delivery from Green.

Zadran belted three fours and a six in a 21-ball stay, partnering with Chris Barnwell (7) to produce the best stand of the innings when they added 30 for the fourth wicket.

However, once both fell in successive overs with two runs added to leave Zouks 84 for five in the 11th over, the run chase petered out.