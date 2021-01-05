Shakib to face Windies after recall
DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Highly rated all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan has been recalled for the upcoming Test and one-day series against West Indies, after serving a one-year ban from international cricket.
The 33-year-old was slapped with a two-year ban in October 2019 for three breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code, when he failed to report approaches to engage in corrupt conduct.
One year of the sentence was suspended.
Shakib is one of Bangladesh's most successful cricketers and, prior to the ban, served as the country's Test and One-Day International (ODI) captain.
While the ban ended a few months ago, Bangladesh have not featured in international cricket because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the upcoming tour by West Indies marks the first taste of action for the south Asian nation since last March.
Shakib is a talented middle order stroke-maker and an effective left-arm spinner, who has emerged as one of Bangladesh's leading lights.
He averages nearly 40 with the bat from 56 Tests and has also taken 210 wickets. In ODIs, Shakib has scored 6,323 at an average of almost 38, and has snared 260 wickets.
His return will be a massive boost for Bangladesh who are already a formidable side on home soil.
He joins the experienced likes of Tamim Iqbal, Momimul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim in the 20-man provision Test squad.
However, former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been omitted from the 24-man provisional ODI squad, with selectors indicating they were looking to the future.
West Indies are scheduled to leave the Caribbean on Friday for the January 20 to February 15 series comprising three ODIs and two Tests.
