Down & out

Lauderhill , United States (AFP) — Rohit Sharma led from the front as India defeated the West Indies in a rain-affected second fixture during the three-match T20 International series at Central Broward stadium in Florida yesterday.

Opening batsman Sharma blazed 67 off 51 balls, with three sixes and six fours embellishing his entertaining innings, in pacing India to 167 for five after captain Virat Kohli chose to bat first.

Despite a bludgeoning 54 from Rovman Powell, West Indies were kept in check at 98 for four off 15.3 overs when the inclement weather intervened.

Torrential showers prevented any further play and India were declared winners by 22 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, as West Indies needed to be at 121 to be ahead on run rate when play was halted.

Having won the low-scoring first match of the series by four wickets at the same venue a day earlier, India will now be pursuing a clean sweep of the series when the final match is played at Providence Stadium in Guyana tomorrow.

Sharma dominated an opening stand of 67 with Shikhar Dhawan and looked on course for a hundred when a miscued swing at Oshane Thomas resulted in a comfortable catch for Shimron Hetmyer at extra cover.

Thomas also removed Rishabh Pant cheaply, and the West Indies did a better containing job in the second half of the innings except for the final over when three sixes were hoisted off Keemo Paul.

Paul dismissed Dhawan for 23 and left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell claimed the prized wicket of Kohli (28) and, doubling his wicket tally in removing Manish Pandey to a wicketkeeper's catch.

After going almost four overs without finding the boundary ropes Krunal Pandya heaved two sixes and Ravindra Jadeja added another in Paul's expensive finale to the innings.

Faced with a daunting target and mindful of the potential threat of rain, West Indies suffered two early setbacks with Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine both falling cheaply.

Narine was promoted to open the batting for this match, with John Campbell dropped to accommodate an additional spinning option for the Caribbean side in left-armer Khary Pierre.

Powell and Nicholas Pooran tried to get their team back on course with a 76-run, third-wicket partnership, but they failed to score quickly enough to put their opponents under any real pressure. Pooran was the main stumbling block as his 19 runs came off 34 deliveries, while Powell raced to 54 off the same number of balls.

He lost Pooran to a well-judged catch by Manish Pandey on the long-on boundary before falling as well leg before to the same bowler, Krunal Pandya. His entertaining innings included three sixes and six fours.

There was no time for Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer to get into stride, as the forecast thundershowers closed in to wash away any prospect of the remaining overs being bowled.

SCOREBOARD

India

R Sharma c Hetmyer b Thomas

67

S Dhawan b Paul 23

V Kohli b Cottrell 28

R Pant c Pollard b Thomas 4

M Pandey b Cottrell 6

K Pandya not out 20

R Jadeja not out 9

Extras (lb3, w7) 10

Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 167

Did not bat: W Sundar, B

Kumar, K Ahmed, N Saini

Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Dhawan),

2-115 (Sharma), 3-126 (Pant),

4-132 (Kohli), 5-143 (Pandey)

Bowling: O Thomas 4-0-27-2

(2w), S Cottrell 4-0-25-2 (3w),

S Narine 4-0-28-0, K Paul 4-0-

46-1, C Brathwaite 2-0-22-0

(1w), K Pierre 2-0-16-0 (1w)

West Indies

S Narine b Sundar 4

E Lewis c and b Kumar 0

N Pooran b Pandya 19

R Powell lbw b Pandya 54

K Pollard not out 8

S Hetmyer not out 6

Extras (lb1, nb1, w5) 7

Total (4 wkts, 15.3 overs) 98

Did not bat: C Brathwaite, K

Paul, S Cottrell, K Pierre, O

Thomas

Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Lewis),

2-8 (Narine), 3-84 (Pooran),

4-85 (Powell)

Bowling: W Sundar 3-1-12-1

(1w), B Kumar 2-0-7-1 (1w), K

Ahmed 3-0-22-0 (1w), N Saini

3-0-27-0 (1nb), K Pandya 3.3-

0-23-3 (2w), R Jadeja 1-0-6-0

Result: India won by 22 runs on

the DLS method.

Toss: India

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite

(WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

(NZL)