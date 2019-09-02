Shauna-Kay Hines cops tae kwon do bronze medal
Shauna-Kay Hines is now a household name in the sport of para tae kwon do, and this achievement is very remarkable as she only started the sport 15 months ago and is successfully fighting athletes who have been on the mat for over five years.
She copped the bronze medal, along with Columbian Verly Martinez, in Class K 44 (under 58kg) at the Para Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, having narrowly missed out on a berth to the final during her semi-final encounter with Brazilian Cristiane Neves, who benefited from two penalties against Hines which resulted in a one-point victory for the Brazilian.
Hines achieved the bronze nursing an injury to her right ankle.
“I had to fight, despite the injury, for my country and the Paralympic Association. This is about country first and then me,” Hines said.
Coach Kenroy Clarke, who is vice-president of the Jamaica Taekwondo Federation, was pleased with the result and commented that the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games is on “the watchlist”.
The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) has been pushing the development of so-called minor para sports. JPA President Christopher Samuda commended Hines and reinforced the association's vision.
“An inspiring performance from a committed and motivated athlete whose performance demonstrates that the success of para sports has gone beyond track and field, as we are now successfully in judo, tae kwon do, badminton, and more will come,” said Samuda.
Hines now returns to competition on the circuit as she continues preparation for a coveted place in the history of the Paralympic Games, next year in Tokyo.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy