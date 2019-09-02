Shauna-Kay Hines cops tae kwon do bronze medal

Shauna-Kay Hines is now a household name in the sport of para tae kwon do, and this achievement is very remarkable as she only started the sport 15 months ago and is successfully fighting athletes who have been on the mat for over five years.

She copped the bronze medal, along with Columbian Verly Martinez, in Class K 44 (under 58kg) at the Para Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, having narrowly missed out on a berth to the final during her semi-final encounter with Brazilian Cristiane Neves, who benefited from two penalties against Hines which resulted in a one-point victory for the Brazilian.

Hines achieved the bronze nursing an injury to her right ankle.

“I had to fight, despite the injury, for my country and the Paralympic Association. This is about country first and then me,” Hines said.

Coach Kenroy Clarke, who is vice-president of the Jamaica Taekwondo Federation, was pleased with the result and commented that the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games is on “the watchlist”.

The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) has been pushing the development of so-called minor para sports. JPA President Christopher Samuda commended Hines and reinforced the association's vision.

“An inspiring performance from a committed and motivated athlete whose performance demonstrates that the success of para sports has gone beyond track and field, as we are now successfully in judo, tae kwon do, badminton, and more will come,” said Samuda.

Hines now returns to competition on the circuit as she continues preparation for a coveted place in the history of the Paralympic Games, next year in Tokyo.