‘Bunny’ wants changes

EDINBURG, Texas – Amidst the disappointment of their failed Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying campaign, Reggae Girlz captain Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw reaffirmed her commitment to the programme, but reiterated that vital changes are required going forward.

Shaw's call for a more professional approach by Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) administration, came shortly after she led her troops to an encouraging 7-0 win over Caribbean neighbours St Kitts and Nevis in their final Group B contest here at H.E.B Park on Tuesday.

The towering striker, who assumed a midfield role for the contest, scored a brace in the 38th and 57th minutes, to ensure her 51st-ranked team made light work of their 126-ranked opponents to salvage some pride from the outing.

Kyla McCoy (70th and 85th) also had a brace, while Tiffany Cameron (40th), Havana Solaun (51st), and Trudi Carter (67th) were the other scorers.

The result not only saw the Reggae Girlz end the current cycle on a high, but with the historic feat of winning their first-ever game at the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

“It is good to end with a win, but the overall tournament was obviously a disappointing one because I believe we should have done better in terms of results. But nevertheless, this is all a part of a learning experience for what's to come if we get our house in order,” Shaw told the Jamaica Observer in a post-game interview.

The Jamaicans, who lost 0-1 and 0-9 to Mexico and Canada, respectively, ended third in the group on three points. Canada ended with maximum nine points after blanking Mexico 2-0 in the group's curtain-raiser on Tuesday.

Mexico ended second on six points and will join Canada in today's semi-finals.

St Kitts and Nevis ended without a point.

By virtue of topping the group, Canada will face Group A runners up Costa Rica in semi-final one, while Mexico will square off against hosts and world champions United States, who topped Group A.

The winners of both semi-finals will secure qualification to the Tokyo Olympics later this year and will also meet on the confederation's final on Sunday.

Both semi-finals and final will be played in Carson, California.

While their elimination from the tournament marked the close of the current cycle, Shaw pointed out that she is ready and willing to sport the black, green and gold whenever called up on.

But in the same breath, she also requested more from the JFF to secure adequate practice games and camps prior to a tournament.

“It's always a pleasure representing your country and I am fortunate enough to fit in the category of people that have the opportunity to serve my country in the sporting capacity. So, every chance I get to wear the national colours, I will make the best of it,” the FC Bordeaux striker noted.

“But there are changes I would like to see going forward. We need to have more camps and international friendly, and the organisation around us being more professional about how they handle certain situations. If we have that, then we will be well on the way to be able to compete at the highest level,” she added.

With St Kitts and Nevis not posing much of a thtreat as the two previous opponents, the Jamaicans were always expected to go on a goalscoring spree, and while they did that for the most part, a bit of over confidence and complacency took away from the quality of their execution.

After taking their time to really settle, Shaw got her team going, meeting Solaun's weighted corner with a thumping header that flew past Quinn Josiah in goal for St Kitts and Nevis.

Cameron, who had a fairly good game on the right channel, doubled the lead two minutes later with a tidy right-footed finish on the left flank immediately after switching sides with Carter.

Despite punching above their weight, St Kitts would not relent and assistance by Jamaica's defenders, who were sloppy at times, almost gifted them a goal two minutes into the resumption.

Fortunately for them, Sydney Schneider, diving to her right, did well to keep out Phonetia Browne's firmly struck right-footed effort.

That would be one of the few looks that St Kitts had on goal as the Jamaicans then slammed home five goals, with the first coming courtesy of Solaun's well-taken free kick from a tight angle that was turned in by custodian Josiah.

Shaw then grabbed her second six minutes later with a right-footed strike after being sent through on goal by Olufolasade Adamolekun.

Carter and McCoy, who both showed signs of rust throughout the game, eventually got on the score sheet, with the former converting from the penalty spot after earlier being felled inside the danger area.

McCoy's first came with an excellent turn followed by a delightful right-footed strike that gave Josiah no chance at a save.

And while the young goalkeeper proved equal to Shaw's well-struck attempt on goal from point-blank range in the 81st, she would repeat the feat against McCoy, who quickly latched on to a loose ball with a one-time right-footed drive to seal the deal five minutes from time.

Teams

Jamaica – Sydney Schneider, Chantelle Swaby, Havana Solaun, Kayla McCoy, Olufolasade Adamolekun (Chinyelu Asher 78th), Khadija Shaw, Deneisha Blackwood, Tiffany Cameron (Gabrielle Farrell 71st), Allyson Swaby, Trudi Carter, Tiernny Wiltshire (Dominique Bond-Flasza 49th)

Subs not used: Alyssa Whitehead, Chris-Ann Chambers, Madiya Harriott, Konya Plummer, Sashana Campbell, Cheyna Matthews

Booked: Blackwood (64th)

St Kitts and Nevis – Quinn Josiah, Allison Williams, Cloey Uddenberg, Ellie Stokes (Kaylee Bennett 73rd), Dakota Mills, Phoenetia Browne, Tarvia Phillip, Brittney Lawrence, Lyania Bailey-Williams, Lauren Williams(Kayla Uddenberg 85th), Arielle Fernandez

Subs not used: Kyra Dickinson, Craivecia Sutton, Kaleah Smith, Tyra Wilkinson, Carley Uddenberg, Calvonis Prentice, Christi-Anne Mills

Booked: None

Referee: Crystal Sobers (TRI)

Assistant referees: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA); Tonia Deane (BAR)

Fourth official: Melissa Borjas (HON)

Match commissary: Andrea Thompson (CAY)