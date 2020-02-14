Throw heroics

LUCEA, Hanover — Rusea's High School's Aliesha Shaw threw down the gauntlet with a massive 14.53m throw to smash the four-year-old girls' Class One shot put record on yesterday's eliminations of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs at Rusea's High in Lucea, Hanover.

The mark was one of four that bettered the previous record of 12.91m set in 2016 by St Elizabeth Technical's Sahjay Stephens as she started with 12.92m and also had marks of 13.99m and 13.57m as St Elizabeth Technical's Sherene Williams, who took the silver medal, was also over the old mark with 12.99m.

It was a good day for Shaw as she also won the Class One discus throw, while her twin Keliesha was third in the shot put and also won the javelin throw.

Shaw told the Jamaica Observer she was expecting to place higher than her bronze medal at last year's ISSA Girls' National Championships and break the record of 14.93m set in 2018 by Fiona Richards, then of Edwin Allen High.

Two records were broken on the day as Herbert Morrison Technical's CARIFTA Games medallist Daniella Anglin improved the Class One high jump record to 1.75m before retiring, passing the 1.72m set last year by Mt Alvernia High's Rochelle Clayton who was third yesterday with 1.65m. STETHS's Alliyah McNeil was second with 1.70m.

Former champions STETHS held a slim one-point lead over two-time defending champions Rusea's High after seven finals yesterday with 61 to the Hanover school's 60 with Petersfield High in third place on 30.5 points. Mt Alvernia High were fourth with 18.5 and Herbert Morrison Technical in fifth place on 18 points.

Shaw won the discus throw with what she said was a disappointing 43.36m, beating her teammate Cheyanne Fearon (37.14m) and Shanae Blake of STETHS (30.49m).

Petersfield High's Jazmyn James took the Class Two discus and shot put double yesterday, throwing 39.38m in the former to beat Rusea's High's Shanta Donaldson (38.82m) and STETHS's Abigail Cox (32.75m).

James won the shot put with 12.88m with Rusea's High's Shevein McDowell second with 12.11m and STETHS' Aliha Bradford third with 11.88m.

Montego Bay High's Kytthon Bagahloo won the Class Two high jump with a best mark of 1.50m, the same as second-placed Monique Street of Merelene Ottey High and third-placed Annalie Anderson of Herbert Morrison Technical.

STETHS' Euvia Bennett won the only track event decided yesterday, the 3,000m Open, running 11 minutes 36.40 seconds beating her teammate Trista Virgo ( 11:54.02) and BB Coke's Mac-Kayla Topper (12:06.98).

Meanwhile, Mt Alvernia High's impressive Class Three sprinter Carleta Bernard served notice that both records in the 100m and 200m could be under threat after topping the eliminations yesterday.

Bernard, who won both titles last year, ran 11.87 seconds to win her semi-final race ahead of Rusea's High's Crystal Chambers (12.38 seconds) and earlier had run 25.20 seconds in the 200m semi-finals.

Points after seven finals

1) St Elizabeth Technical 61

2) Rusea's High 60

3) Petersfield High 30.50

4) Mount Alvernia High 18.50

5) Herbert Morrison Technical 18

6) Manning's School 13

7) Rhodes Hall High 9

7) Montego Bay High 9

9) Merlene Ottey High 8

10) Lacovia High 7

11) Green Island High 6

12) Black River High 5.50

13) Irwin High 5

14) Hopewell High 3

15) William Knibb Memorial 2.50